Jamal Khashoggi’s Widow Rips MBS Following Controversial White House Visit: ‘Compensate Me for the Murder of My Husband’

The widow of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi blasted Saudi Arabia’s ruler following his meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House on Tuesday afternoon. He was greeted outside by Trump, who also organized a flyover to mark the arrival of the Saudi ruler.

When the Oval Office was opened to the press, the leaders were quickly confronted about the murder of the Washington Post columnist. In 2018, Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and never returned. He was never seen exiting the building, and it was later determined that he had been killed and dismembered. A month later, the CIA concluded that bin Salman likely ordered the assassination of Khashoggi. The writer was a notable critic of the Saudi government.

When pressed on the matter, Trump came to bin Salman’s defense and claimed that the prince and now prime minister had nothing to do with the killing. Additionally, Trump called Khashoggi a “controversial” figure. Bin Salman jumped in and said the killing was “painful” and a “huge mistake.”

Following the contentious moment, Hanan Khashoggi — Jamal’s wife — sent a statement to CNN demanding an apology and compensation from bin Salman. She was also critical of Trump’s characterization of her husband, adding:

This is not justification to murder him. While Jamal was a good transparent and brave man many may not have agreed with his opinions and desire for freedom of the press. The Crown Prince said he was sorry so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband.

Prior to the meeting, Hanan also appeared on MSNBC with Chris Jansing. During that interview, Hanan said she had a “heavy feeling” about the meeting and wished her husband were still alive to meet with the prime minister himself.

