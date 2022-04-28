Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) had himself a speech on the House floor Thursday in response to remarks by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Earlier in the day, the White House called on Congress to pass an additional $33 billion to aid Ukraine’s attempt to fend off Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. Members of the House gave floor speeches about the package until Greene rose to rail against the Biden administration’s border policies. She urged the chamber to pass the PAUSE Act, which would ban the executive branch from easing Covid-related border restrictions.

“We should be taking extreme seriousness to this invasion at our southern border,” she stated.

Greene’s off-topic speech irked Raskin, who spoke next. He ripped the freshman congresswoman for discussing an irrelevant topic during debate, and mocked her for heckling him during a speech earlier this month. He said, “It was like The Rocky Horror Picture Show in here” referring to the classic cult film in which a couple’s car breaks down and they stumble upon a houseful of veritable freaks and ghouls.

Here’s Raskin’s full speech:

The United States of America witnessed the most astonishing spectacle. We are here to debate aid to the people of Ukraine defending themselves against a massive invasion by Vladimir Putin and his army. Then, the minority puts up the distinguished gentlelady from Georgia who does not mention Ukraine once. She does not mention the thousands of Ukrainian civilians who have been slaughtered by Putin’s army. She does not mention more than 100 Ukrainian children who have been shot and killed by the [Russian] army. Instead, she talks about a massive invasion at the border, a massive invasion which their own speakers have said today, hundreds of thousands of people have been apprehended in. That’s very different from a military invasion. The one in Ukraine? Of course the gentlelady’s not going to talk about that. She had a lot to say the other day when she heckled me continuously when I came to the floor. It was like The Rocky Horror Picture Show in here with her chanting about the Russia hoax and Russia this and Russia that. Now, she had the opportunity to tell the world what her views about Russia are. I put them out there exactly what she has said. She said that the aid that the taxpayers of America are sending to the people of Ukraine to defend themselves against Vladimir Putin and the Russian army falls into the hands of Nazis. I want to see her proof. Where’s her evidence? She talks about NATO nazis. Does the minority believe that our allies in NATO who are trying to defend the people of Ukraine are Nazis? Has it come to this? The gentlelady talked about a massive invasion. We had a massive invasion of our own chamber and she continued to be a cheerleader for the insurrection and deny what happened here.

At that point, a Republican member requested Raskin’s remarks be taken down for allegedly using inappropriate words.

After consulting with the House parliamentarian Raskin returned to the lectern and stated he “used unparliamentary language to make my point.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

