Jason Miller Confirms Rudy Giuliani No Longer Working for Trump As They Face Ongoing Legal Battles Over Capitol Insurrection

Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller has confirmed reports that Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is no longer representing the former president.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on a statement he received from Miller on Tuesday, which said the former New York City mayor is “not currently representing President Trump in any legal matters.” Miller wound up confirming the essentials as he tweeted that the reason for this is “simply that there are no pending cases where Mayor Giuliani is representing the President. The Mayor remains an ally and a friend.”

Simply that there are no pending cases where Mayor Giuliani is representing the President. The Mayor remains an ally and a friend. https://t.co/oV58sap9yO — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 16, 2021

The news comes as Giuliani faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit for the false claims he pushed about Dominion Voting Systems during his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results for Trump. Giuliani lost dozens of legal battles in court over the last few months as he advanced Trump’s evidence-free claims that the election was corrupted by mass voter fraud.

Beyond recent reports that Trump’s relationship with Giuliani has been on the rocks, the two of them are also still dealing with legal exposure from the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is in spite of the fact that the ex-president was acquitted for inciting the insurrection that took place when his supporters — fueled by the rhetoric of Trump and his allies — violently laid siege to Congress in order to try overturning his election loss.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump of impeachment on procedural grounds, but he deemed Trump “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol attack shortly after, and he hinted that the ex-president might still be criminally investigated over the event. On Tuesday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) filed a lawsuit targeting Trump and Giuliani for an alleged conspiracy to incite the Capitol riot with right-wing groups.

