JD Vance Fires Back at Mitt Romney After Vicious Diss: I Wish He ‘Acted Like a Man and Spoke to Me Directly’

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) fired back at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) over recent attacks from an upcoming book excerpt as the longtime GOP politician prepares for retirement.

Romney went after Vance during an interview which is part of a new book in which the Utah lawmaker claims Vance transformed into a MAGA acolyte “overnight” while trying to appeal toward working-class voters.

“I don’t know that I can disrespect someone more than J.D. Vance,” Romney said to McKay Coppins during Vance’s 2022 Senate campaign, according to the Atlantic.

“How can you go over a line so stark as that — and for what?” he added. “It’s not like you’re going to be famous and powerful because you became a United States senator. It’s like, really? You sell yourself so cheap?”

Vance dismissed Romney’s criticism, telling Politico journalist Daniella Diaz on Thursday, “If he has a problem with with me, I kind of wish he just acted like a man and spoke to me directly.”

The Ohio lawmaker also relayed comments to the right-wing media outlet Breitbart, noting he would not get involved in “petty” disputes while bashing Romney for being on “every side of 35 different issues” over the years.

“Mitt Romney is one to talk about changing his mind publicly. He’s been on every side of 35 different issues,” Vance told Breitbart. “My job is to work for the people of Ohio, not get involved in petty personal disputes. I’ve been focused on that and will continue to do so in the future.”

