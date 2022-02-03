Jen Psaki Bristles at Reporter for Suggesting Government Isn’t Being Honest About Syria Raid: ‘And ISIS Is Providing Accurate Information?’

Jen Psaki took questions from the press pool while traveling with President Joe Biden in New York on Thursday and at one point mockingly suggested a reporter thinks ISIS provides accurate information.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military carried out a raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, Biden announced in a statement.

During the operation, at least 13 people were reportedly killed, including six children and four women. An unnamed U.S. official told ABC News that the civilian casualties occurred when the target of the raid detonated a bomb. Biden later repeated the claim.

That claim is being met with some skepticism, especially in light of what happened in August, when the Pentagon conducted a drone strike in Kabul. An unnamed official was quoted in multiple reports originally claiming the strike had killed “multiple suicide bombers.”

However, that turned out to be false. Ten civilians were killed, including seven children.

“I know the U.S. has put out its statement that, you know, they detonated the bomb themselves,” a reporter said to Psaki about the raid in Syria. “But will the U.S. provide any evidence? Because there may be people that are skeptical of the events that took place and what happened to the civilians.”

Here’s how the rest of the exchange went:

PSAKI: Skeptical of the U.S. military’s assessment when they went and took out an ISIS terror–the leader of ISIS?” REPORTER: Yes– PSAKI: That they are not providing accurate information? REPORTER: Yes. PSAKI: And ISIS is providing accurate information? REPORTER: Well, not ISIS, but, I mean, the U.S. has not always been straightforward about what happens with civilians. And I mean, that is a fact. PSAKI: Well, as you know, there’s an extensive process that the Department of Defense undergoes. The President made clear from the beginning, at every point in this process, that doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties was his priority and his preference.

Accusing reporters and others of being in league with, or falling for, enemy propaganda has been in vogue at the White House lately. On Wednesday, Psaki accused Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) “parroting Russian talking points” for saying Ukraine should not be considered for NATO membership at this time.

