Fox News’ Jesse Watters asked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he’ll “leave the raccoons alone” following reports Kennedy cut off a raccoon’s penis.

The raccoon story comes from New York Post writer Isabel Vincent’s book, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise. In it, Kennedy personally recounts his shocking interaction with a dead raccoon.

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” Kennedy is quoted as saying in the book.

He also claimed that he collected the genitals to “study them later,” all while his “kids waited patiently in the car.”

Kennedy appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime Monday night to discuss the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test and President Donald Trump‘s executive order to scale regenerative farming.

After Kennedy praised the latter initiative and emphasized that it is backed by farmers, Watters combined a compliment with a nod to Kennedy’s wild animal tales.

“Very good, and you’re going to leave the raccoons alone?” he asked.

Kennedy appeared to embrace the joke as he responded, “Yeah, for the moment.”

After the raccoon story gained traction in April, a TMZ reporter asked Kennedy, “What did you do with the raccoon’s dead penis? Where is it now?” But Kennedy offered up only a chuckle in reply.

The HHS Secretary is no stranger to wild animal stories, including a video he posted himself in which he attempts to wrangle two black racer snakes while his wife Cheryl Hines begs him to stop. His own sister accused him of releasing a snake into a swimming pool filled with children.

Perhaps most famously, Kennedy allegedly intended to skin and eat a roadkill bear he’d found in Upstate New York, but ran out of time because he opted to stop for a meal at Peter Lugar Steak House in Brooklyn. Kennedy left the dead cub in Central Park, dramatically staging the scene to look as though it had been killed by a cyclist.

Watch above via Fox News.

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