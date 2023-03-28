Jesse Watters Asks Sarah Huckabee Sanders, ‘Are You a Little Ashamed That the First Female Vice President Is Kamala Harris?’

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) if she’s ashamed that Kamala Harris is the first female vice president.

On Tuesday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, the host reacted to Harris’s trip to Ghana.

“So, Kamala’s out in Africa,” Watters began the interview with Sanders. “She’s doing her thing, saying the right things, sometimes the wrong things. How do you interpret this?”

“It would be nice instead of traveling all over the world if she traveled to our southern border – something that she was specifically asked to handle for this administration,” Sanders replied. “But yet it is another failure under their watch that they refuse to address. I think, you know, good for her for taking trips around the world. I wish she’d take some time and actually deal with some of the problems that we have here in our own backyard.”

Watters followed up by asking if Sanders is “ashamed” of Harris as a woman.

“As a woman, Governor, are you a little ashamed that the first female vice president is Kamala Harris?” he asked.

“Look, I think it’s a great thing that we have broken that barrier that we have a female as the vice president,” she responded. “However, I just wish we had somebody who was competent as the vice president. I love the idea that we have been able to achieve the things that we have. I just wish we had somebody who could actually do the job.”

