Former Vice President Joe Biden seemed to take credit on Sunday for the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Appearing at the United Food and Commercial Workers union presidential forum, Biden was asked why the members should care about impeachment, especially while the GOP controls the senate.

“I may be the last guy that publicly called for impeachment, but I’m the only reason there is impeachment going on” Biden answered. “Our democracy is literally at stake, it’s not a joke. This is the most corrupt administration in modern American history.”

Biden went on to say that even if impeachment has a low probability of success, “there’s no option” but to proceed. The ex-veep made all of these points while referencing the fact that the Ukraine scandal gravitates around Trump’s efforts to ask President Volodymyr Zelensky (and also the Chinese government) to investigate Biden and his family.

“I think the boy knows that I’ll beat him like a drum if I get the nomination,” Biden continued. “If in fact, the house doesn’t move…what does the next unethical president [do], if we elect another one? What’s that say they can do? What’s gonna happen? They have to know there’s consequences.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com