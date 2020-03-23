2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden seemingly lost track of his teleprompter during a speech on the coronavirus crisis, Monday.

While discussing the crisis, Biden suddenly stopped talking, before frantically motioning off-camera staff with his hand below the podium.

Trying to go off script, Biden eventually deserted his attempts, saying, “Let me go to the second thing.”

Biden’s coronavirus speech hit President Donald Trump’s response to the crisis, and presented his own pillars for what the response should look like.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]