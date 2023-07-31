Joe Rogan Declares Mike Pence Killed His Own Campaign With Tucker Carlson Interview, Calls Him a ‘Poor F*ck’

Joe Rogan is convinced former Vice President Mike Pence has already killed his 2024 presidential campaign and expressed a grim outlook for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s chances in the primary.

The exchange took place on the Friday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience where Rogan sat down with comedian Jim Gaffigan to discuss the state of comedy and the upcoming 2024 election.

“I think that Trump and Biden will not be the nominees. I think it’s a long way off,” Gaffigan admitted. “I think if Trump goes down, I think Biden’s like, ‘I’m out.'”

“And so who takes his place?” Rogan asked.

“I don’t think he quits — I think then someone’s like, we don’t need you to run. I think that’s why he’s running is because he’s the only one that could beat Trump,” Gaffigan said, noting that no one on the Republican side can compete with Trump.

Rogan was candid about DeSantis’s slim chances against the former president.

“Well, I think, Ron DeSantis is finding that out — that he can’t compete with him. You know, I think he was so successful and so loved as the governor of Florida that pulled everybody through the covid crisis that he was gonna take this no-nonsense, you know, conservative approach and then run the country in a good way. And everyone’s gonna get back to the way Americans used to be,” Rogan said.

“He was going to be the strict dad,” Gaffigan said.

“It doesn’t seem like he can compete against the Trump machine. And people are angry at him now. Republicans are angry at him now for going against Trump. And so that’s not a good spot to be in. You don’t wanna be on the opposite side of that Trump machine if you’re a Republican,” Rogan said.

Gaffigan joked that no one would want to be Mike Pence.

“Oh, that poor fuck,” Rogan lamented.

Rogan brought up Pence’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson at a summit featuring all the Republican candidates except for Trump.

“Did you see that interview that he did with Tucker Carlson, he was talking about the demise of the cities in America and all the problems that we have in America. And he said, ‘That’s not my concern.’ And they’re like, ‘You’re done. You just fucked up! That’s it. No one cares about you now.’ Like he literally killed his campaign with that one conversation with Tucker Carlson,” Rogan said.

Pence’s exchange with Carlson went viral online and many observers noted that the former vice president’s critics on the right took his words out of context — as Rogan seemed to do as well. Political journalist Philip Melanchthon Wegmann tweeted out a full transcript of the exchange and noted, “Pence did not say that he wasn’t concerned about America. Pence was rejecting Tucker’s characterization that he cared more Ukraine than America.”

