Joe Rogan Grills JD Vance On Iran Negotiations, Asks If Israel’s ‘Influence’ Forced Trump Into War

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Joe Rogan hit Vice President JD Vance with a whole lot of questions about the Iran war during their much-anticipated podcast interview on Wednesday, with Rogan asking Vance why the negotiations often seem to be going well — only to crumble and lead to more bombings soon after.

The podcast star also prodded Vance about America’s ties to Israel and wondered if the country forced President Donald Trump to launch Operation Epic Fury. Their conversation comes after Rogan has lambasted the Iran war for months on his show.

“So what is going with Iran? Where it seems like the president keeps saying that a deal’s been reached, negotiations have been successful, and then it all falls apart and then we start bombing them again,” Rogan asked.

Vance sighed and asked how much time did they have to discuss it. “We have all the time you need,” Rogan assured him.

The vice president started off by saying it’s important for Americans to know they are dealing with “two elements within the Iranian system,” with the country’s leadership split between Islamic religious fanatics and pragmatists.

“Here’s the problem with where we are right now. My summary view, Joe, is that I can’t, of course, predict the future… but fundamentally I think we are on the right trajectory, it’s just going to be really messy, and there’s going to be a lot of stops and starts,” Vance said.

He said that was made clear soon after the Memorandum of Understanding was signed in June. Vance said 20 million barrels of oil started leaving the Strait of Hormuz right after, and oil prices plunged to pre-war levels; that made “the hardliners” in Iran “kind of freak out a little bit,” he said.

“They’re like ‘Oh shit, did we just give away our major leverage points?” Vance said.

That led to Iran violating the ceasefire and attacking ships and the U.S. bombing Iran in retaliation, he continued. Vance explained there is now a bit of a civil war going on between the religious fanatics who want to shut down the strait and the pragmatists, and that is why strikes have resumed.

“What we’re doing is a delicate diplomatic dance, where we’re using economic leverage points, we’re using carrots and sticks, we’re talking to the pragmatists, and then of course when they commit acts of violence, we’re responding to it,” Vance said. “And all of those things are happening simultaneously.”

Vance’s breakdown coincided with the U.S. striking Iran for the fifth straight day on Wednesday.

Rogan then asked him about Israel’s role in the war about 20 minutes later. He said Israel is losing support in the U.S. because “the narrative is that Israel has a very disproportionate influence on American politics.”

Vance pushed back, saying pretty much every foreign government tries to influence the U.S., not just Israel.

“To the extent that Israel does, though?” Rogan shot back.

“I think some are better at it than others, I think Israel is more effective at it than most,” Vance said. “But I wouldn’t say they are the only effective country, by any means… I think that’s just the nature of the beast.”

Rogan kept the focus on Israel for a bit longer, saying there are concerns about whether American politicians are more loyal to Israel than the U.S.

“Do you think that we would have started this war in Iran without the influence of Israel?” Rogan then asked.

“I think the president, completely separate from any influence in Israel, believes very strongly — and again, I agree with this — that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said.

Rogan seemed surprised by that answer. “Reallly?” he let out.

Trump has scoffed at similar claims about Israel forcing the U.S. to launch Operation Epic Fury in recent months.

“If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand,” Trump said in March. He then said in June Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “no choice” but to accept whatever deal he cuts with Iran.

“I call the shots. I call all the shots,” Trump said. “[Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

Watch above.

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