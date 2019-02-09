John Dingell Rebukes Trump For ‘Sowing Division’ in Op-Ed Written Day of His Death

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, condemned President Donald Trump in reflections published in the Washington Post following his death.

Dingell dictated the essay — “My last words for America” — to his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on Thursday, the day of his death at the age of 92.

“In our modern political age, the presidential bully pulpit seems dedicated to sowing division and denigrating, often in the most irrelevant and infantile personal terms, the political opposition,” Dingell said.

The Michigan Democrat lamented the passing of a “kinder” political era: “We observed modicums of respect even as we fought, often bitterly and savagely, over issues that were literally life and death to a degree that — fortunately – we see much less of today.”

Dingell included, for good measure, a touching tribute to his wife and the record number of women currently serving in Congress.

“But I would be remiss in not acknowledging the forgiveness and sweetness of the woman who has essentially supported me for almost 40 years: my wife, Deborah,” he said. “And it is a source of great satisfaction to know that she is among the largest group of women to have ever served in the Congress (as she busily recruits more).”

