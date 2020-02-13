comScore

John Kelly Mocked for Trump Criticism: If There Was Only Something He Could Have Done When He Was Chief of Staff…

By Colby HallFeb 13th, 2020, 8:12 am

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly seemingly unleashed on a number of news topics related to President Donald Trump during a 75 minutes speech at Drew University Wednesday night, but his description of his former boss’s call to Ukraine President Voldymor Zelinsky and defense of now-fired Col. Alexander Vindman are certain to get the most attention.

First reported by The Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas, Kelly’s most noteworthy comment was his apparent defense of Vindman for doing simply what he was taught to do by the military when he overheard Trump’s call, and that was “don’t follow an illegal order.” Not only does his defense of Vindman put him at odds with a number of Republican officials who have ridiculed Vindman’s service, but his referencing of what Trump has described as a “perfect call” as “illegal” is remarkable.

Kelly also addressed many more topics that put him at odds with the current official White House position, including Trump’s pardoning of Eddie Gallagher, the fact that he does not see the press as the “enemy of the people” as Trump so often claims, and suggesting that Trump’s efforts to denuclearize North Korea will effectively be a waste of time, as Kim Jong Un will almost certainly never give up his nuclear weapons.

But while Kelly’s speech is getting a ton of attention, not all of it is the sort that Kelly would likely celebrate. A number of noteworthy commenters on twitter — from both sides of the political spectrum have called out Kelly for only being vocal about Trump’s positions after he left office, suggesting the old CYA approach. To wit:

 

