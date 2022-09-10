John Roberts Hits Back at Critics Questioning Supreme Court’s ‘Legitimacy’ After Kamala Harris Blasts ‘Activist Court’

Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back against criticism of the Supreme Court’s “legitimacy” shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris dubbed them an “activist court.”

Roberts made his remarks at a Friday legal conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to Bloomberg.

“People can say what they want,” the judge said, adding that “simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for questioning the legitimacy of the court.”

The Supreme Court has faced a wave of protests since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Some activists even took to posting the streets conservative Justices live on in the wake of the decision.

During an interview this week with NBC’s Meet the Press, Harris questioned the “integrity” of the Supreme Court over Roe v. Wade.

“I think this is an activist court,” the vice president told Chuck Todd after being asked about her “confidence” in the court. “We had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled.”

Harris said the decision makes her concerned about the “integrity” of the Court.

President Joe Biden has also been critical of the Supreme Court, calling on Congress to codify abortion rights in response.

“Let me be very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose — the balance that existed — is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law,” he said.

On Friday, Roberts said criticism of the Supreme Court is “entirely appropriate,” but insisted they will not be swayed by politicians or political attitudes.

“You don’t want the political branches telling you want the law is,” Roberts said. “And you don’t want public opinion to be the guide of what the appropriate decision is.”

