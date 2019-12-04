George Washington University law professor and Republican legal scholar Jonathan Turley accused the House Judiciary Committee of “doing precisely what you’re criticizing the president for doing,” during the impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

“Mr. Chairman, I testified before in front of you a few months ago, and if you recall, we had an exchange and I encouraged you to bring those actions, and I said I thought you would win,” declared Turley. “And you did. And I think it was an important win for this committee, because I don’t agree with President Trump’s argument in that case. But that’s an example of what can happen if you actually subpoena witnesses and go to court.”

“Then you have an obstruction case, because a court issues an order, and unless they stay that order by a higher court, you have obstruction,” he continued, adding, “But I can’t emphasize this enough and I’ll say it just one more time, if you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power.”

“It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing precisely what you’re criticizing the president for doing,” Turley proclaimed. “We have a third branch that deals with conflicts at the other two branches, and what comes out of there, what you do with it, is the very definition of legitimacy.”

Watch above via CNN.

