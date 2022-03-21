Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) called President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, “enormously accomplished” – days after slamming her on Twitter.

During Monday’s nomination hearing – where members of the Senate Judiciary Committee gave opening statements and where Jackson will give hers – Hawley reiterated his concerns over Jackson’s sentencing record in child pornography cases.

Hawley tweeted those concerns in a long thread on March 16.

I’ve been researching the record of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, reading her opinions, articles, interviews & speeches. I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

“What concerns me, and I’ve been very candid about this, is that in every case … Judge Jackson handed down a lenient sentence that was below what the federal guidelines recommended and below what prosecutors requested,” said Hawley, who listed child pornography cases that Jackson presided over in which she gave sentences that Hawley complained were insufficient.

Showing respect, Hawley said he made these concerns ahead of the nomination hearing because he’s “not interested in trapping Judge Jackson.”

“I’m not interested in trying to play gotcha,” he continued. “I’m interested in her answers because I found in our time together that she was enormously thoughtful, enormously accomplished, and I suspect has a coherent view and explanation and set of thinking, way of thinking about this that I look forward to hearing and I think she deserves the chance to talk about it. And I think the American people deserve to hear her answers.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com