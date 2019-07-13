MSNBC’s Joy Reid and a panel on her show discussed the infighting currently roiling the House Democrats.

On AM Joy Saturday, Reid discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s current tension with progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) that was sparked after Pelosi dismissed progressives in a New York Times interview.

“There are four star freshmen who get a lot of attention. It probably annoys other members of Congress, to be blunt. Then they’re standing out and going their own way on issues and bills,” Reid said, asking former congresswoman Donna Edwards (D-MD) if this is why there is tension in the caucus.

Edwards said no, adding “you have some generational issues, but you also have a circumstance where you’ve got these women who have risen to power. They came from the outside, some of them beating well-liked incumbents.”

“I think that is causing some friction both within the caucus and outside. But look, the bottom line is they do need each other,” Edwards continued. “And get all of their staff off of Twitter not speaking to them.”

Elie Mystal said the ongoing positioning between progressives and establishment Democrats was helping to clear “bad blood.”

“Let them fight now and we’ll come together when it’s time to come together around the convention,” Mystal said. “One of the problems we had in 2016 is that we didn’t have this fight in 2016.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

