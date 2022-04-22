Judge Shakes Head at Objection by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Lawyer, Who Claimed ‘Executive Privilege’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) testified during a hearing on Friday to determine if she will be disqualified from appearing on this year’s ballot ahead of her reelection bid.

At one point during the hearing, her attorney tried to invoke “executive privilege” when Greene was asked about discussions she had with the Trump administration before the Capitol riot.

It was not sustained.

Question: Did you discuss the idea that there should be martial law prior to the inauguration

Lawyer: I’m going to have to object. I actually represent the President and that’s covered by executive privilege pic.twitter.com/uCCGSmHwrm — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022

Greene’s home state of Georgia allows voters to challenge the eligibility of candidates seeking office. In this case, the group is citing the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress…who… shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

A nonprofit called Free Speech For People say Greene should be kicked off the ballot because she allegedly incited the mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Greene was one of the most vocal supporters in Congress of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election that Donald Trump lost.

At Friday’s hearing, Andrew Celli, a lawyer for the group challenging Greene’s eligibility asked her about a meeting she had at the White House before the Capitol riot.

“When you discussed that topic – the idea that there should be martial law declared in the United States prior to the inauguration of President Biden,” he began, but was cut off by Greene’s attorney, James Bopp Jr.

“Your Honor, I actually represent the president of the United States and that’s covered by executive privilege. She can’t get into any of those conversations.” he claimed.

“Executive privilege?” Celli said in disbelief. “She’s not a member of the executive and this counsel is here on her behalf, not on Mr. Trump’s behalf – unless there’s something I missed. It’s not a proper objection, Your Honor.”

The judge shook his head.

Celli asked whether she urged Trump to impose martial law.

“I don’t recall,” the congresswoman replied. When pressed, she stated, “I don’t remember.”

