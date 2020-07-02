President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign continues to be a fundraising machine, but for the second month in a row, Joe Biden’s war chest has surpassed him.

On Wednesday night, the Trump campaign reported a $131 million haul throughout June, which brings their overall second quarter of fundraising to $266 million. But hours after the Trump campaign released their figures, the Biden campaign said they drew $141 million from June, and their second quarter is $282 million.

The June numbers are a substantial increase from May since Biden reportedly received approximately $81 million while Trump got $74 million. The fundraising numbers come after multiple polls have shown Biden ahead of Trump in several pressing categories, plus June was a rough month for Trump between new outbreaks of Covid-19 and the civil unrest that gripped America following the death of George Floyd.

Here’s how The New York Times analyzed the situation:

The totals were impressive in different ways. For Mr. Biden, the huge sum represented a reversal after he had struggled with fund-raising for much of the primary campaign, as well as a signal that the party’s donors, big and small, have united behind him. For Mr. Trump, it showed the durability of his financial supporters, who delivered his strongest month yet despite a turbulent June and polling showing him trailing Mr. Biden badly.

Between Trump’s sagging poll numbers, the campaign’s disappointment with their recent Tulsa rally, and Biden’s superior fundraising for the last two months, it is possible this could be trouble for Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who has reportedly been under major pressure lately. Most recently, Parscale reportedly put himself in self-quarantine after Covid-19 cases spiked in Tulsa and numerous staffers involved in setting up Trump’s rally tested positive for the virus.

