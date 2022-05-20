JUST IN: Ginni Thomas Pushed Arizona Lawmakers to Overturn Trump Loss, Newly Revealed Emails Show

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, the right-wing activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressured Arizona lawmakers to throw out Joe Biden’s slate of electors in the state and replace them with pro-Trump electors, according to emails reviewed by the Washington Post.

The newly revealed emails show that Thomas was “was more deeply involved in the effort to overturn Biden’s win than has been previously reported,” notes the Post’s Emma Brown. Additionally, the report connects Thomas as a player “in the extraordinary scheme to keep Trump in office by substituting the will of legislatures for the will of voters.”

Thomas has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent months as reporting has exposed the fact that she would suggest to Donald Trump the hiring and firing of officials in his administration, attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol and she texted then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows QAnon-related conspiracy theories about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

The new reporting by the Post details Thomas’s direct involvement in trying to use her considerable influence in the GOP to sway local officials. “The emails, sent by Ginni Thomas to a pair of lawmakers on Nov. 9, 2020, argued that legislators needed to intervene because the vote had been marred by fraud,” writes the Post. “Though she did not mention either candidate by name, the context was clear.”

In the emails, Thomas urged the legislators to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure” and told them that the responsibility was “yours and yours alone” and that they had the “power to fight back against fraud.”

