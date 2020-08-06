comScore

JUST IN: New York AG Files Lawsuit to Dissolve the NRA Alleging Massive Financial Fraud By Leadership

By Ken MeyerAug 6th, 2020, 12:11 pm

The Attorney General of New York has filed a lawsuit against the leaders of the National Rifle Association, alleging they spent years defrauding their organization for their own personal benefit.

Attorney General Letitia James said in the lawsuit she filed on Thursday that her investigation on the NRA found that CEO Wayne LaPierre and other executives engaged in a pattern of siphoning funds away from the organization to finance their own lifestyles. James also alleged that the NRA’s leadership engaged in numerous acts of self-dealing, financial mismanagement, and violations of federal and state laws, the result of which was an excess of $64 million in losses for the organization.

The lawsuit demands that LaPierre and his cohorts repay NRA members for the funds they misused, and that the organization itself dissolve.

The NRA responded to the lawsuit by dismissing it as “a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend.”

You can read the lawsuit documents here.

