The Attorney General of New York has filed a lawsuit against the leaders of the National Rifle Association, alleging they spent years defrauding their organization for their own personal benefit.

Attorney General Letitia James said in the lawsuit she filed on Thursday that her investigation on the NRA found that CEO Wayne LaPierre and other executives engaged in a pattern of siphoning funds away from the organization to finance their own lifestyles. James also alleged that the NRA’s leadership engaged in numerous acts of self-dealing, financial mismanagement, and violations of federal and state laws, the result of which was an excess of $64 million in losses for the organization.

The lawsuit demands that LaPierre and his cohorts repay NRA members for the funds they misused, and that the organization itself dissolve.

We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission. The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

The four defendants failed to fulfill their fiduciary duty to the NRA and used millions upon millions from NRA reserves for personal use, including: ➡️trips for them and their families to the Bahamas & safaris in Africa

➡️private jets

➡️expensive meals

➡️and other private travel — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

In New York, we have a set of laws that every individual and entity must be held accountable to, regardless of its size, influence, power, or wealth. No one is above the law, not even the NRA, one of the most powerful organizations in this country. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

The NRA responded to the lawsuit by dismissing it as “a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend.”

(1/3) NRA PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO NY AG: This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend. You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as… — NRA (@NRA) August 6, 2020

(3/3) Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom. As evidenced by the lawsuit filed by the NRA today against the NY AG, we not only will not shrink from this fight – we will confront it and prevail. — NRA (@NRA) August 6, 2020

You can read the lawsuit documents here.

