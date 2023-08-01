JUST IN: Trump Allies Hit With Felony Charges For Tampering With Voting Machines in 2020

Two of Donald Trump‘s political allies in Michigan have been charged with felonies in connection with alleged voting machine tampering following the 2020 election.

A special prosecutor charged a former Republican candidate for attorney general and a former Republican state representative in the case that revolved around Trump’s debunked “stolen election” claim, which he continues to tout.

According to the Associated Press:

Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was charged with undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy, according to Oakland County court records. Daire Rendon, a former Republican state representative, was charged with conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday, with DePerno named as “prime instigator” in the case.

The special prosecutor alleged that DePerno was present in a hotel room where five voting machines were stashed following the 2020 presidential election. “Investigators found that the tabulators were broken into and ‘tests’ were performed on the equipment,” according to the AP.

The cases had been delayed as prosecutors sought clarification on what constituted “illegal possession of a voting machine.” A state judge recently ruled that it would be considered a felony to possess a machine unless a person had a court order or official government permission.

DePerno previously told the AP he did nothing wrong and that the state attorney general was “weaponizing her office.” Rendon did not comment to the AP.

If convicted, the men could receive up to five years in prison.

Read the AP story here.

