Kamala Harris Blasts Trump at Criminal Justice Forum: He ‘Dares’ to Say ‘Lynching’ With ‘Blood That Has Been Poured on the Soil of South Carolina?’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris ended up speaking at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum after all on Saturday, speaking after fellow 2020 candidates Rep. John Delaney, Sen. Cory Booker, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and before Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In her remarks, Harris blasted President Trump over his now infamous comparing of impeachment to a “lynching” in a comment that caused enormous controversy just days ago.

“What do we have in Donald Trump? Someone who dares, dares to use the word lynching, with the blood that has been poured on the soil of South Carolina, and so many places,” she said as the crowd applauded. “And dares to talk about his victimization.”

“He dares to compare himself to the people have been at the wrong end of a system that is in need of reform?” she said.

Harris initially made big news when she chose to boycott the event, after organizers honored President Trump with an award on Friday. On Saturday, her campaign released a statement saying that the “sponsor” who gave the award to Trump had been “removed.”

The full remarks by Senator Harris are in the clip above, courtesy of MSNBC. Click here to continue to watch the forum live.

