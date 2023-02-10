Kari Lake Declares If Elections ‘Were Really Fair,’ GOP Would Control the House, Senate, White House, and ALL State Governorships

Failed Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, delivered a stump speech in Iowa on Friday and while declaring her absolute support for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, she also argued that if “elections were really fair,” the GOP would control the White House, House, the Senate, and “all the state governorships.”

“We’ve got a lot of great candidates in the Republican Party. Unlike the Democrat Party, they roll people out like Katie Hobbs and Joe Biden, and they expect us to believe that that’s that’s what people want and we know people don’t want that,” Lake declared.

“Meanwhile, we’ve got great candidates on the Republican Party and on our side. We’ve got so many great candidates that if our elections were really fair, I believe the ranks of Congress, the Senate, I think a White House, I think all the state governorships would be Republican if elections were fair,” she added, declaring fair elections equate with GOP victories.

Before the event, Lake spoke with Real America Voice and was asked why she was in Iowa.

“Now, before you get to it, I have people that keep asking, what was Kari Lake in Iowa? You know, it’s people that are running for president that go to Iowa and a couple of things, I was thinking about this. You know, I know that the battle continues in Arizona. People want to know about that,” Lake was asked.

“They really do. They want to know about it. People, wherever I go around the country. What’s going on with your case? Are we going to get election integrity? Can we stop the election fraud and crime that’s happening? And I want to tell the people of Iowa, this is where it all starts, right? The caucus state,” replied Lake, who continues to deny the result of her election, adding:

This is the first state I want to let them know they have so much power, they can call these candidates out, ask them where they stand on election integrity. This is the issue of our time. It truly is. And so I want to just remind empower the people of Iowa, remind them how powerful they are. They need to ask every candidate that comes through this state, this beautiful state, where they stand on this issue, because if we don’t get election integrity, we’re going to lose our country.

Watch the full clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com