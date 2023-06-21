Kari Lake ‘Practically Lives’ At Mar-a-Lago As She Vies to Be Trump’s Running Mate, Says Report: ‘Is There Every Night’

Republican commentator and politician Kari Lake, who is reportedly on former President Donald Trump’s shortlist for 2024 running mate, “practically lives” at his Mar-a-Lago resort and “is there every night,” according to a new report.

An unnamed source told People Magazine that Lake — who has become prominent Trump defender on cable news in conservative media — spent much of her time at Trump’s Florida resort during its “open season” this year.

“Kari Lake is there every night… She’s there all the time,” the source claimed. “There’s a suite there that she practically lives in.”

Sources also told People Magazine that Lake “has been vying for the role” of Trump’s running mate and that she was “working the deal.”

“She wants something bigger, fast, to compensate for her loss in Arizona,” a source claimed, in reference to Lake’s marginal defeat in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In March, Axios reported that Lake is among a handful of women Trump is considering to be his 2024 presidential running mate.

“She has shown she’s willing to defend him vociferously, no matter the issue or controversy,” Axios noted. “But Trump friends say Lake carries a big downside: He wants no risk that his running mate could outshine him. Lake would be assumed to be angling for president from the day she entered the White House.”

Trump’s 2016 and 2020 running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence, announced he would be taking on Trump for the Republican nomination with his own campaign this month.

