GOP nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, vehemently defended former President Donald Trump on Thursday, making clear she expects him to still run for president in 2024.

“Now it’s just an odd story. As you know, I worked for Trump for three years. I mean, it’s just a very odd story. Nobody wants to mention his accomplishments, his achievements, how well he managed the economy, how well he managed energy independence and foreign policy,” said Fox Business host Larry Kudlow about the attacks on Trump following the GOP’s lackluster results in the midterms.

Trump has been blamed by many in the conservative media and Republican Party for the GOP failing to win races in which Trump-backed candidates underperformed other Republicans.

“They’re all throwing that out the window. And okay, Pennsylvania was not the best moment. I get that. Trump himself gets that. But I’m just saying, why all of a sudden is everyone pounding the poor guy to death? I mean, he did a lot of good things for this country,” Kudlow said, making clear where he stands.

“I’ll tell you why they’re doing it, because he’s probably going to announce he’s running and some people don’t want him to, but I don’t think that’s going to stop him,” replied Lake, a staunch Trump ally, adding:

He did amazing things for this country. His America First policies had every group of citizens doing better. Didn’t matter what your skin color was, didn’t matter what your zip code was. We were riding high under President Trump. The country was in better shape. He ended wars. He didn’t start any wars. He had brought peace to the Middle East. Our 401Ks were looking pretty good. And if you look at your retirement savings right now, I talked to many retirees who said, Kari, I just retired. I might have to go back to work. My retirement savings has shriveled up. It’s dried up under Joe Biden. And we need somebody to get us out of the jam we’re in. President Trump did it once before. I think he would be a great candidate. We’ll see what happens in 24. Who knows? But all I know is we need a solid person to take the place of Joe Biden because we can’t handle much more of that guy.

“Anyway, Kerry, thank you for coming on. Good luck. In the next couple of days. You’re going to make it. I know you will. I have nothing but confidence. I hope Blake Masters comes with you anyway. Thanks much,” concluded Kudlow.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com