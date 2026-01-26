Karoline Leavitt Turns the Heat Back Up On Tim Walz Shortly After He and Trump Buried the Hatchet: ‘Spreading Lies’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) for encouraging the “hysteria” against ICE and Border Patrol agents that she said directly contributed to the shooting death of Alex Pretti last weekend.

Leavitt ripped the Democratic leaders during a press briefing on Monday afternoon — shortly after President Donald Trump said he had a “very good call” with Walz about how the state and feds can work together. Those positive vibes went out the window when Leavitt started speaking, with the press secretary lambasting Walz and Frey for their comments leading up to the shooting of Pretti.

“This tragedy occurred as result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota,” Leavitt said. “For weeks Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey and other Democrats were spreading lies about federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets.”

Leavitt said their comments following the shooting death of Renee Good earlier this month laid the groundwork for protesters like Pretti to get hurt. She also criticized the Dems for not working with federal immigration agents to apprehend illegal immigrants.

“Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey have shamefully blocked state and local police from cooperating with ICE, actively inhibiting efforts to arrest violent criminals,” Leavitt said. “They have also used their platforms to encourage left-wing agitators to stalk, record, confront, and obstruct federal officers who were just trying to lawfully perform their duties.”

She also bashed ex-President Joe Biden, saying he let “tens of millions” of illegal immigrants “flood” the U.S. — forcing Trump to clean up his mess.

Her comments follow the controversial shooting death of Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday. Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino said Pretti intended to “massacre” immigration agents with his 9mm gun, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem similarly said he wanted to “kill” agents.

Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin reported on Sunday that a number of immigration agents were “increasingly uneasy” and “frustrated” with how Bovino and Noem characterized the shooting.

Later in the press briefing, USA Today reporter Francesca Chambers asked Leavitt to explain the “difference in tone” between what she said and Trump said about Walz. Leavitt said she was “painting the picture” for everyone to see what led up to Pretti’s death.

Watch above via Fox News.

