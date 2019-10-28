Katie Hill Denounces ‘Coordinated Campaign from the Right Wing Media’ in Resignation Video



Katie Hill denounced “the right wing media” in a video announcement of her resignation, accusing them of spreading “revenge porn” of her.

“This coordinated campaign carried out by the right wing media and Republican opponents enabling and perpetuating my husband’s abuse by providing him a platform is disgusting and unforgivable and they will be held accountable,” she said. “So I have to take my personal fight outside of Congress.”

“I will fight to ensure no one else has to live through what I just experienced. Some people call this electronic assault, digital exploitation, others call it revenge porn. As the victim of it, I call it one of the worst things we can do to our sisters and our daughters,” she said. “I will not allow my experience to scare off other young women or girls from running for office.”

Hill announced her resignation on Sunday night amid accusations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a congressional staffer. Hill denied the accusation but admitted to an “inappropriate” relationship with a campaign staffer.

The accusations were linked to stories published in a conservative blog and The Daily Mail, which also published nude photos of the congresswoman without her consent.

“I need you to know that my fight is not over,” Hill said. “Those of you who know me know that I am a fighter.”

