A new Vanity Fair profile of Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller delves into the pair’s relationship, mocking their past and how they “found love in a hateful place.”But within the story by Evgenia Peretz, one of the more shocking details is from the college days of Katie.

Katie Miller, who before her marriage was Katie Waldman, had “YOLO” — which stands for “you only live once” — tattooed inside her lower lip. The acronym, which peaked around 2012, became popular after rapper Drake dropped the phrase in the chorus of his song “The Motto.”

Peretz revealed the detail while comparing Miller, who has a long past filled with sexism and ties to white supremacists, to Nazi Joseph Goebbels. Vanity Fair writes:

But to those who knew Waldman, the union wasn’t surprising. As a college classmate from the University of Florida puts it, “The only thing she loves or values in this world is power. Anyone she attaches to in her life is simply a pawn to feed her addiction to it.” After all, even Goebbels was a ladies’ man. Accounts from her high school and college years bring into focus a woman with charm and energy—she had YOLO tattooed inside her lower lip—but it was always trained toward power. These people recall how Waldman cut corners, employed dirty, even illegal tricks, and laughed as she got away with it. Accounts from more recent colleagues add detail to the portrait—one not of a counterbalance to Miller, but rather of a powerful reinforcement. A Washington media flack who’s rapidly ascended—from Capitol Hill to the Department of Homeland Security to the vice president’s office—she can display a bright, even friendly manner, but behind the scenes, acquaintances say she can be ruthless and underhanded, and at times has seemed callous about the suffering of others.

The story also details how the two came together and anecdotes describing their similarities, like Waldman petitioning a teacher fired and Miller joking about Saddam Hussein on a school bus as a kid.

In the piece, Waldman is referred to as “pretty, with a warm, vivacious smile” while Miller is described as “a villainous figure. Cartoonishly so, like Mr. Burns from The Simpsons — with an orb-like forehead, funneling into a long, pale face; mistrusting, soulless eyes; and a petulant lower lip. Rarely has a face been such an apt illustration of the person inside.

“In some way, Mr. and Mrs. Miller are emblematic of young Washington, circa Trump: arrogant and gleefully pugnacious,” Vanity Fair writes. “They have few close friends outside the administration. They don’t hang out much in public because they tend to get harassed … given the new couple’s knack for pulling the levers of power, and the Trump administration’s control over the judicial and legislative branches, they may be with us for a long time to come.”

