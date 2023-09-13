Kevin McCarthy Confronted By CNN’s Manu Raju For Flip Flopping On Biden Impeachment Inquiry: ‘You Told Breitbart 12 Days Ago You Had The Votes’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy went toe-to-toe with CNN’s Manu Raju over his decision to order an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden after vowing less than two weeks ago he would hold a floor vote on the matter.

On Tuesday, the speaker declared that House committees would formally open an impeachment inquiry into the president over his family’s foreign business dealings. McCarthy was reportedly met by a divided GOP caucus Wednesday as some fear blowback at the ballot box if concrete evidence of wrongdoing by Biden is not found.

Previously, McCarthy told Breitbart 12 days ago in an interview that he would hold a vote on the House floor over starting an impeachment inquiry and “not through a declaration by one person.” Raju confronted the speaker over this apparent flip flop during a press briefing on Capitol Hill.

“You told Breitbart 12 days ago you had the votes. What changed,” Raju asked the speaker.

McCarthy appeared to defend his position by referring to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry of former President Donald Trump on Sept. 24, 2019.

“Nancy Pelosi change the precedent of this House on September 24th. It was withheld and good enough for every single Democrat here,” he added. “It was good enough for the judge. Why does it have to be different today?”

When pressed again by Raju, McCarthy then claimed he never changed his position regarding how he would start an impeachment inquiry. However, on September 1, McCarthy told Breitbart the following: “If we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person.”

RAJU: I’m curious why you changed your position. MCCARTHY: I never changed my position. RAJU: You told Breitbart 12 days ago you’d have a vote.

Watch the full segment above via CSPAN.

