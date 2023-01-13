Kevin McCarthy Says GOP-Led House Could ‘Look At’ Expunging Trump’s Impeachments

Newly-elected Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said at his first official presser in the job that he and the House GOP majority might “look at” the idea of expunging ex-president Donald Trump‘s impeachments.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, McCarthy talked about upcoming House priorities under the new GOP majority, as well as issues such as a security clearance for Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the removal of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the intel committee, and the New York Post‘s original Hunter Biden laptop story.

One reporter asked McCarthy about “interest among some rank-and-file Republicans” in the idea of introducing a House resolution that would “expunge” one or both Trump impeachments. In the last House session, Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) introduced such a resolution, which was supported by conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Asked if he would be “supportive” of that on Thursday, McCarthy said he can understand why some would be interested in doing so, and that “we’d look at it.”

REPORTER: I would ask. So there’s been some interest among some of the rank and file Republicans to possibly introduce a resolution to expunge one of former President Trump’s impeachments or possibly both. What do you think of that? Is that something that you would be supportive of? MCCARTHY: I’d have to look, when you when you look at, when you find that the final information that the Russia document was all a lie, when you watch what went through, I could understand why members would want to bring that forward. Our first priority is get our economy back on track, secure our borders, make our streets safe again, give parents the opportunity to have a say in their kids’ education, and actually hold government accountable. But I understand why individuals want to do it, and we’d look at it.

Watch the clip above, via PBS NewsHour on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com