Kevin McCarthy Says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar Would Get Committee Assignments Back if GOP Takes the House in 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed Thursday that if Republicans take back the majority in 2022, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar will get their committee roles back.

Gosar was censured and kicked off the House Oversight Committee for his bonkers meme depicting him as an anime character killing another character shown as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments back in February for her past violent and conspiratorial rhetoric.

McCarthy told reporters Thursday, per Politico, that both of them would get their assignments back if Republicans win in the midterms.

They’ll have committees. The committee assignments they have now — they may have other assignments and they have better committee assignments. I think with Gosar, those are the ones he wants. Taylor Greene, she was just a freshman and I know she’s requested others. She has a right to serve on committees.

The Republican leader strongly suggested Wednesday that they would pull Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, and more from their committee assignments if they win next year.

Greene herself told reporters Wednesday that McCarthy directly assured her she’d get her assignments back in that scenario.

