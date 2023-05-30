Kevin McCarthy Shrugs Off House Freedom Caucus Revolting Against His Leadership Over Debt Deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared less than concerned by the prospect of the House Freedom Caucus calling his leadership into question while he attempts to raise the debt ceiling.

McCarthy spoke to Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and other journalists on Tuesday amid his ongoing effort to move forward the debt ceiling agreement he reached with the White House. One reporter asked him, “Have you had any conversations with members of the Freedom Caucus that have been against this bill and now are saying they might vote a motion to vacate?”

McCarthy’s answer:

I’ve talked to many about whether they are for or against the bill. I’m not sure what in the bill people are concerned about. It is the largest savings of $2.1 trillion we’ve ever had. It’s the first time in history the largest rescissions, where we’re pulling money back from the hard-working taxpayers that are going to China. Are they opposed to work requirements for welfare? Should someone continue to be able to sit on the couch, able-bodied with no children, and not be held to find a job. Are we concerned about for the first time to be able to change environmental review in 40 years? This so we can build things in America faster. I’m not quite sure where they are opposed…

McCarthy’s comments followed the Freedom Caucus’ press conference earlier in the day, where his Republican colleagues trashed the debt deal, and some even hinted that McCarthy’s House leadership may need to be reconsidered. This prompted Pergram to ask McCarthy if he was concerned about the deal’s opposition from Reps. Chip Roy, Ralph Norman, and others.

“No,” McCarthy answered before launching into a new defense of the bill.

