Law enforcement officials have identified a suspect in Thursday’s attack on the FBI field office in Cincinnati and say he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when the insurrection occurred.

Police say Ricky Shiffer, 42, was shot and killed by law enforcement after a prolonged standoff.

The FBI outpost went into lockdown after Shiffer allegedly fired a nail gun into the building, which preceded a highway pursuit. Authorities also said he was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and exchanged gunfire with police.

“Two law enforcement officials have confirmed to NBC News that Ricky Walter Shiffer, the suspect in the attack on the FBI field office in Cincinnati, is dead,” Ryan Reilly and Jonathan Dienst of NBC News reported.

A video posted on Facebook on Jan. 5, 2021 appears to show Shiffer at a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., the New York Times reported. The Times further notes that in May of 2021, a Twitter user named Ricky Shiffer claimed he was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Truth Social – Trump’s social media platform – a user named Ricky Shiffer made a post threatening the FBI shortly after news broke that the agency executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday

The NYT has identified the Ohio shooting suspect as “Ricky Shiffer.” There is a Truth Social account using that same name. On the same day the FBI executed a warrant on Mar A Lago, the account made a call to “be ready for combat” and to “Kill the FBI on sight.” https://t.co/xifjCxQ43N pic.twitter.com/j99w3NJxZ3 — Travis View (@travis_view) August 11, 2022

“People, this is it,” the post reads. “I hope a call to arms comes from someone better qualified, but if not, this is your call to arms from me.”

He added, “Kill the F.B.I. on sight, and be ready to take down other active enemies of the people and those who try to prevent you from doing it.”

On that day, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election inside. Some members of the mob chanted for the presiding officer, Vice President Mike Pence, to be hanged.

The certification was delayed for several hours.

Trump had repeatedly and falsely told his supporters the election had been stolen from him.

