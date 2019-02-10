Klobuchar Announces She’s Running for President ‘For Every Person Who Wants Their Work Recognized and Rewarded’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) braved fifteen degree temperatures to announce her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and appeared to subtly reference recent attacks on her toughness as a boss.

During a rally at Minnesota’s Boom Island Park, Klobuchar spoke to a crowd of Minnesotans — and, judging by the snow and frigid temperatures, several members of the Night’s Watch — to kick off her presidential campaign. About nine minutes into her speech, Klobuchar made it official.

“So today, on an island in the middle of the mighty Mississippi, in our nation’s heartland, at a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good, I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, as the daughter of a teacher and a newspaper man, as the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the state of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for president of the United States,” Klobuchar said, to roars of applause.

Klobuchar, who has been the subject of a raft of stories in which anonymous former staffers complained about her tough treatment of them, kicked off a list of the reasons for her presidential run by telling the crowd “I am running for this job for every person who wants their work recognized and rewarded.”

“I am running for every parent who wants a better world for their kids,” she continued. “I am running for every student who wants a good education. For every senior who wants affordable prescription drugs. For every worker farmer dreamer and builder, I am running for every American. I am running for you.”

“And I promise you this, as your president I will look you in the eye, I will tell you what I think,” Klobuchar added. “I will focus on getting things done. That’s what I’ve done my whole life, and no matter what, I’ll lead from the heart.”

A few seconds later, she also obliquely referenced her campaign’s response to those attacks by telling the crowd “Let me be blunt,” a line that appeared to draw knowing laughter.

Elsewhere in the speech, which clocked in at about 30 minutes, Klobuchar took on Trump without naming him, decrying “foreign policy by tweet” and promising to “stop the hate.”

Klobuchar enters an already-crowded Democratic field that includes a record number of women candidates.

