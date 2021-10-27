Kyrsten Sinema Sparks Sartorial Debate By Wearing Denim Vest In Senate Chamber

By Leia IdlibyOct 27th, 2021, 10:22 am
 

Kyrsten Sinema wearing a demin vest in the Senate chamber

The outfit Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) wore to preside over the United States Senate has caused quite the debate.

Sinema, already causing controversy in her party for refusing to back President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill — among other mandates, turned heads for sporting a denim jacket in the Senate chamber on Tuesday.

The senator was roundly criticized by those on the left, some simply mocking the outfit choice while others noted that the dress code requires lawmakers to be “appropriately dressed” when on the floor.

Others, however, actually found the vest “hip.”

 

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: