The outfit Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) wore to preside over the United States Senate has caused quite the debate.

Sinema, already causing controversy in her party for refusing to back President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill — among other mandates, turned heads for sporting a denim jacket in the Senate chamber on Tuesday.

The senator was roundly criticized by those on the left, some simply mocking the outfit choice while others noted that the dress code requires lawmakers to be “appropriately dressed” when on the floor.

Denim vest presiding in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/QBLnnnQY6s — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 26, 2021

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the opening riff of “Bad to the Bone” must play whenever Sinema presides https://t.co/hdcajouJCi — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 26, 2021

I hate to go after Sinema for her clothes when there’s so much legitimate stuff to attack but that vest is truly awful. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 27, 2021

If they can go after a tan suit, it is right and proper that we talk about Kyrsten Sinema’s denim vest. https://t.co/UGVk6IB16Y — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 26, 2021

I don’t care what Kyrsten Sinema wears. I care how she acts. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 27, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema, rebel without a clue. https://t.co/TwSMgEAXCP — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 27, 2021

Is this Congress or a rock concert? Asking for Kyrsten Sinema. pic.twitter.com/OMv1i6h12D — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) October 27, 2021

Why does Kyrsten Sinema look like she’s about to pass a law against ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife pic.twitter.com/3bp2qpwqPc — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 27, 2021

Krysten Sinema read Spinelli’s STARGIRL,missed the point, and made it her whole personality didn’t she? — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) October 27, 2021

People can wear what they want but why does Kyrsten Sinema always dress like it’s the first day of middle school and she is wearing clothes she begged her parents for only to be mocked by everyone? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 27, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema looks like the registered nurse who’s still doing research on whether the Covid vaccine makes sense for her. https://t.co/EgElOCcbCp — David Quiñones (@David_Quinones) October 27, 2021

Kristen “Mallrat” Sinema dressing up as what she perceives as the “cultural prole” for Halloween (while congress decimates the ACTUAL proles in favor of capital again and again). Senator “Chasing Amy” Sinema up here, the romantic lead in a Kevin Smith movie presiding. https://t.co/4i7dQDIG0L — ☭ Peter Coffin 🇺🇸 (@petercoffin) October 27, 2021

IM UP AND KYRSTEN SINEMA TAKE HER DENIM VEST AND FUCK OFF!!! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 27, 2021

Wearing a denim vest into the Senate is inexcusable. I’d criticize anybody, male or female, who showed that kind of disrespect for the institution. — Cliston Brown (@ClistonBrown) October 27, 2021

I really don’t care that @SenatorSinema wore a denim vest, though I really thought it would at least have been bedazzled, but what I do care about is her flippant disregard for what the majority of Americans want and her direct involvement in impeding the passage of the damn bill — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) October 27, 2021

Denim the new tan suit. — Trey Radel (@treyradel) October 27, 2021

Others, however, actually found the vest “hip.”

Kyrsten Sinema dresses like the hip high school drama teacher. https://t.co/gKfn2uOk0m — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 27, 2021

It’s Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate. The other senators just work in it. https://t.co/w6sRmZz6UW — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 27, 2021

I come to @jamiedupree ‘s “Regular Order” for the hard news…I stay for tidbits like these. Fmr GA Sen. David Perdue rocked the denim jacket in his 2020 campaign ads. pic.twitter.com/wZYVUZET7N — 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) October 27, 2021

Make this the Senate uniform. pic.twitter.com/6IUsODTf8d — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 26, 2021

