Lauren Boebert Declares Victory in House Race Deemed Too Close to Call, Within Recount Threshold

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced “We won!” on Thursday night, declaring victory in her bid for reelection to Congress, which news outlets still dub too close to call and likely headed for a recount.

As of Friday morning, Boebert leads her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by less than 0.2 percentage points or some 550 votes.

The hardline MAGA Republican posted a video to her Twitter followers explaining her rationale for declaring victory and struck a notably sober and professional tone in her message.

“Great news tonight as almost all the votes have finally been tallied. I’m told that there are less than 200 votes outstanding, which makes me so happy to announce we have won this race,” Boebert began, adding:

With this victory and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that actually matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border, and being a strong check on the White House. Now, over the next couple of weeks, this race will have an automatic recount, which will be completed in early December.

“My campaign team and our lawyers will definitely make sure everything is conducted properly. Past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer votes being adjusted than anything that could affect the current outcome we’re seeing tonight in this race,” she added.

We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative! pic.twitter.com/4gnmflotiU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

“So come January, you can be certain of two things. I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman, and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi’s House back into the People’s House,” she continued, concluding:

Thank you to every volunteer that made calls, knocked doors, and, of course, to each of you that is entrusted me with your vote. I am honored to be your representative. I pray for you and I am so grateful for you. God bless you tonight. Frisch also posted a message to his supporters on Thursday night, but shied away from commenting on the election’s outcome, which is officially still up in the air.

“The volunteers who have spent hours—including sleepless nights—getting ballots cured & counted in #CO03 deserve the nation’s thanks as they complete one of the most democratic processes in the world and ensure the integrity of our elections,” wrote Frisch, adding:

The outpouring of support from around the country and even the world since Election Day has been overwhelming & humbling. Running in this race, getting to know so many people in my district & hearing your stories has been an honor of a lifetime. Stay tuned.

2/ The outpouring of support from around the country and even the world since Election Day has been overwhelming & humbling. Running in this race, getting to know so many people in my district & hearing your stories has been an honor of a lifetime. Stay tuned. — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) November 17, 2022

Frisch’s strong challenge to Boebert surprised many political pundits and observers as Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district is a deep red district. While Boebert blamed her poor showing on statewide Republicans losing by wide margins, many observers attributed her lackluster support to voter frustration with the antics and bombastic comments that have made her a household name and grabbed headlines during her first term in Congress.

