Lauren Boebert Tells GOP Tennessee Event ‘We Are In The Last of The Last Days’ Before the ‘Second Coming of Jesus’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went full fire and brimstone while addressing the Knox County Republican Party Lincoln Day dinner in Knoxville, Tennessee on Wednesday night.

“I’m so happy to be in Knox County. Thank you so much, Congressman Burchett, for inviting me, my husband here. I want to start really with two words: ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’” Boebert began blasting President Joe Biden and thanking Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN).

“It is something else to be serving in our nation’s capital right now. In all seriousness, there is a calling on each and every one of you to be involved and to rise up. It is an honor to serve in this time. I believe that many of us in this room believe that we are in the last of the last days,” Boebert continued referring to the Book of Revelation and the End Times.

“And that’s not a time to complain. That’s not a time to grumble, to be dismayed, to be disheartened, but a time to rejoice. You get to be a part of the sharing in the second coming of Jesus,” Boebert concluded.

BOEBERT TO KNOX GOP: “We are in the last of the last days… you get to be a part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus.”@RepTimBurchett brought @RepBoebert to Knox GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, and got big applause for serving in Congress with a focus on the End Times Prophecy. pic.twitter.com/XUY63kD3ta — The Knoxville Holler (@KnoxvilleHoller) October 20, 2022

Boebert, who is in a surprisingly close race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, has sparked controversy before by tying government to her Christian faith.

“The reason we had so many overreaching regulations in our nation is because the church complied. The church is supposed to direct the government,” she told Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colorado in June.

“The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our Founding Fathers intended it. And I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk that’s not in the Constitution. It was in a stinking letter and it means nothing like what they say it does,” Boebert concluded.

