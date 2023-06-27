Leaked Trump Audio Rattles Fox News Host Who Calls Merrick Garland ‘Corrupt To The Core’ Like a ‘Mob Lawyer’ in Epic Rant

Fox News host Mark Levin tweeted a 3,700 character rant to defend Donald Trump against shocking audio of the former president flippantly sharing classified documents with guests.

CNN first aired the leaked audio of Trump rifling through paper and bragging about “highly confidential, secret” documents he wanted to show them regarding a potential U.S. attack on Iran. CNN hasn’t said how they obtained the audio, and some have suspected that Trump himself leaked it.

However, Levin tweeted that Trump “hasn’t leaked anything to the public” and that “we don’t know the context of the audio.”

Levin took aim at Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s “Gestapo-like tactics” and called Attorney General Merrick Garland “corrupt to the core like most mob lawyers” and “a dangerous man with Stalinist characteristics.”

An excerpt from Levin’s lengthy tweet read:

Garland, Biden, his operatives, the hopelessly corrupt media, and the Democrat Party are destroying our country right before our eyes. This latest prosecutorial leak of an audio clip to CNN, is further intended to poison a jury pool and deny the former president due process, as he was denied attorney-client privilege and the usual administrative processes afforded former presidents when leaving office. To be clear, we know nothing about the context of the audio. Nothing. We are fed exactly two minutes via CNN, a favorite state-run media outlet. We know no more or no less than they tell us. And the multiple felonies committed by the regime in leaking the tape will be ignored. Felonies committed in pursuit of Trump are no longer felonies. The “justice system “ is dead. The Democrat Party owns the federal government.

While beating their chests about the horrors of Trump holding classified information, the fact is that the corrupt Biden DOJ, sleazy Jack Smith’s office, and the usual corrupt media lapdogs have publicly identified, characterized, and even released whatever

classified information… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 27, 2023

This isn’t the first time Levin has forcefully defended Trump. Right before Trump’s arraignment earlier this month, Levin appeared on Hannity where he “delivered an eight-minute on-air rant” over the indictment calling it a “war on Trump.” Following an April interview with the former president, Levin called it the “most impressive conversation I’ve had.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts under the Espionage Act for possessing the classified documents. Trump’s trial had been scheduled for August, but prosecutors recommended beginning jury selection in December.

Read Levin’s entire tweet above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com