comScore

Lindsey Graham Invites Mueller to Testify on Barr Call…If He Wants To

By Josh FeldmanMay 3rd, 2019, 2:14 pm

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, following Attorney General Bill Barr‘s testimony this week, said he doesn’t plan to call special counsel Robert Mueller to testify.

“If there’s any dispute about a conversation then he’ll come, but I’m not going to retry the case,” he said.

Graham has now written a letter to Mueller inviting him to testify if any dispute does exist.

To recap, in the days following Barr releasing his letter summarizing the principal conclusions of the full report, Mueller wrote Barr a letter that said his letter “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions.”

Barr testified this week that he subsequently called Mueller to ask about his concerns and that Mueller did not find Barr’s letter to be inaccurate.

Graham today sent Mueller a letter on this issue, noting Barr’s testimony and what he said the special counsel’s concerns were about.

“Please inform the Committee if you would like to provide testimony regarding any misrepresentation by the Attorney General of the substance of that phone call,” Graham writes.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Josh Feldman: