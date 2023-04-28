Liz Cheney Blasts Trump For Hugging J6 Defendant Who Called For Execution of Pence and Members of Congress

Liz Cheney is incensed after Donald Trump publicly hugged a Jan. 6 rioter in New Hampshire Thursday, and she warned the GOP that they are “endorsing his conduct.”

Trump is seen on video embracing Q-Anon supporter Micki Larson-Olson during a campaign stop in Manchester, after being told she was a “Jan. 6-er.” Trump waived Larson-Olson past security, signed her backpack, and called her “terrific,” adding, “Listen, you just hang in there.”

Trump is embracing a J6 Defendant who called for the execution of members of Congress. To elected Republicans who have endorsed him: You are endorsing his conduct on Jan 6th and every day since. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” https://t.co/dlBuaadeTz — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 28, 2023

“Trump is embracing a J6 Defendant who called for the execution of members of Congress,” Cheney wrote before sending a message to the GOP. “To elected Republicans who endorsed him: you are endorsing his conduct on Jan 6 and every day since. ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.'”

Cheney retweeted NBC’s Vaughn Hilliard, who wrote, “To note: This J6 Defendant who was embraced by Trump last night is a member of Negative48 & when I interviewed her last year, she called for the execution of members of Congress who certified the 2020 election:”

Hilliard then posted an excerpt from his interview with Larson-Olson, in which she called Trump, “our real president.”

In an NBC interview Friday, Larson-Olson reiterated her call for the execution of members of Congress.

“The punishment for treason is death, per the Constitution,” Larson-Olson said. “I believe every single person, every single person that stole a voice from our collective voice of ‘We the people, of the people, for the people, by the people,’ deserves death, and no less than that.” She added that she “would like a front seat of Mike Pence being executed,” according to NBC.

Larson-Olson was sentenced to 180 days in jail for unlawful entry on Capitol grounds.

Cheney (R) served as Representative from Montana from 2017 until 2023, when she was defeated. She became unpopular with Republicans after being a vocal critic of Trump as part of the Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

