Liz Cheney Criticized on Twitter for Suggesting Afghanistan Withdrawal Mess Was Caused by Trump and Worsened by Biden
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is taking heat on Twitter for suggesting that the messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was caused by the Trump administration and exacerbated by President Joe Biden.
Cheney is the daughter of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush, whose administration initiated the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.
“The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies,” Cheney wrote on Twitter Saturday.
The withdrawal has received bipartisan criticism due to documented Taliban gains, delays in granting visas to translators who assisted U.S. troops, and other criticisms related to the initial decision to invade — and it wasn’t Cheney’s comments that were under fire as much as her not acknowledging her father’s role in creating the situation in the first place.
Former Maine state senator Eric Brakey (R) tweeted that Cheney “wants America to be an occupying empire forever!”
“The war was won 10 years ago when US soldiers put a bullet in the head of Osama bin Laden,” he wrote.
Journalist Michael Tracey noted that “maybe the true ‘calamity’ was the mission itself.”
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch joked, “When you’re not yet aware that Darth Vader is your father.”
She did receive some backing for her take, with some defending the 2001 invasion.
