Liz Cheney Drops Audio of Concession Call to Opponent, Who Said She Only Received ‘Two-Second’ Voicemail

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called primary opponent Harriet Hageman to congratulate her on her victory, calling into question a claim by the latter just hours before.

Politico reporter Olivia Beavers obtained the audio and published it mere hours after Hageman claimed on Hannity she received an incredibly brief message from Cheney.

“While I was going in and getting ready to do my acceptance speech last night and had just arrived at the watch party, she called and left a very brief two-second message on my cellphone,” Hageman told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. “That’s the extent of it. I haven’t had any other contact with Liz Cheney. She only made one effort and all she said was, ‘Hello, Harriet.’ And then that was the end of it.”

“She just said ‘Hello, Harriet,’ and then hung up?” Hannity asked.

“That was the end of the call, yes,” Hageman responded. “That was the only time. It was about 8:15 last night and I was just getting ready to go on stage with my acceptance speech and I didn’t have an opportunity to visit with her.”

In the published audio, an aide to Cheney can be heard saying the AP had called the race in Hageman’s favor as Hageman’s voicemail prompt rolls before the beep.

EXCLUSIVE: I’ve obtained audio from the Cheney campaign of the concession voicemail Rep. Liz Cheney’s left for Harriet Hageman last night. The audio contradicts the narrative Hageman gave on Hannity tonight that she “didn’t address any kind of concession or anything else.” https://t.co/SZTxyyEmTn pic.twitter.com/LodE9YVVIW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 18, 2022

“Hi Harriet, Liz Cheney calling,” Cheney stated. “It’s about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th. I’m calling to concede the election and to congratulate you on the win. Thanks. Bye-bye.”

While Cheney appears to have left a notably longer message than Hageman alleged, it’s possible Cheney’s called got dropped while she was leaving the message.

Beavers quoted Cheney as stating, “I left her a message before I went on stage – again, after we tried three different times to reach her.”

