Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke with CBS’s Robert Costa on Tuesday and hinted that even if she were to lose her Wyoming House seat, her life in politics is not over as she is only at “the beginning of a battle.”

“Well, look, I think today, no matter what the outcome is, is certainly the beginning of a battle that is going to continue, is going to go on,” Cheney said before casting her vote in Wyoming’s GOP primary Tuesday.

“And as a country, we’re facing very challenging and difficult times. We’re facing a moment where our democracy really is under attack and under threat,” she adds, echoing some of the language she uses on the January 6th House select committee.

“And those of us across the board, Republicans, Democrats and Independents who believe deeply in freedom and who care about the Constitution and the future of the country, I think have an obligation to to put that above party,” she added.

“And and I think that fight is clearly going to continue,” she concluded. Cheney has been polling down in double digits against her Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman.

Cheney has received widespread praise in recent days for her willingness to sacrifice her seat in Congress to stand on principle.

“First she lost her House leadership position; now, as one of only two House Republicans to serve on the Jan. 6 committee, she is likely to lose on Tuesday to a Wyoming Republican championed by Mr. Trump. The former president is deep in the revenge business these days; she has a different purpose.,” wrote the New York Times editorial board on Monday.

In an article titled, “Why Political Bravery Is in Such Short Supply in America,” the editorial board praised Cheney’s bravery and noted she serves as a “reminder that the structural flaws in our political system lessen the incentive to be brave.”

The editorial concluded by quoting Cheney. “If the cost of standing up for the Constitution is losing the House seat, then that’s a price I’m willing to pay,” she told the Times.

“Democracy needs more profiles in courage like that,” concluded the editorial.

