Liz Cheney Rips GOP For Refusing to Condemn Trump’s ‘Thinly Veiled’ Threat of Violence Against McConnell, ‘Racist’ Attack on Elaine Chao

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) tore into her own party’s unwillingness to condemn a recent attack by former President Donald Trump on Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife during a discussion with Syracuse University’s Provost Gretchen Ritter on Monday.

Cheney, who was speaking at the university for a conversation entitled “Courage In Defense Of Democracy,” pulled no punches in slamming Trump’s Friday attack on McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao – who served as secretary of transportation under Trump.

“You know, when you see former President Trump just in the last 24 hours suggesting in a pretty thinly veiled way using words that could well cause violence against the Republican leader of the Senate, saying he has a death wish and then, you know, launching an absolutely despicable racist attack against Secretary Chao, Leader McConnell’s wife,” Cheney began.

“And then you watch the fact that nobody in my party will say that’s unacceptable and everybody ought to be asked whether or not that’s acceptable,” she continued, urging the media to ask GOP officials about Trump’s comments.

“And everybody ought to be able to say, no, that is not acceptable. They ought to be required to say that,” Cheney concluded.

Cheney was referring to a post on Truth Social by Trump in which he wrote, “Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?”

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Trump concluded.

Chao was born in Taiwan and served in both Trump’s and President George W. Bush’s cabinet – becoming the first Asian American woman ever to serve in a presidential cabinet.

Chao resigned from Trump’s cabinet the day after the pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and later told the House committee investigating the attack, on which Cheney serves, that both she and other cabinet members discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

