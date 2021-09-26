Liz Cheney Says She Was Wrong For Opposing Gay Marriage in the Past: ‘Freedom Means Freedom For Everybody’

During her 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) admitted she was wrong for opposing same-sex marriage in 2013.

Her sister, Mary Cheney, is gay, and she told Chris Wallace during a 2013 interview that she “believe[s] in the traditional definition of marriage.”

“I love Mary very much. I love her family very much. This is just an issue on which we disagree,” she said at the time.

Cheney’s comments sparked feuding within the family, with Mary Cheney writing then on Facebook, “Liz — this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree — you’re just wrong — and on the wrong side of history.”

The sisters’ father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, began publicly supporting same-sex marriage at the state-level in 2004 and supported Mary Cheney’s marriage.

Cheney, however, admitted during the Sunday interview she no longer stands by what she said in 2013.

“I was wrong. I love my sister very much,” she said. “I love her family very much, and I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right and my sister and I have had that conversation.”

Host Lesley Stahl responded, “I was not expecting that.”

“This is an issue that we have to recognize you know as human beings that we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state,” Cheney continued. “We were at an event a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she doesn’t feel safe sometimes because she is transgender. And nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

Watch above, via 60 Minutes.

