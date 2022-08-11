Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) shredded “members” of her Republican Party in a tweet on Thursday, saying she was “ashamed” of GOP attacks on the FBI following the agency’s raid on Trump’s Florida mansion on Monday.

“I have been ashamed to hear members of my party attacking the integrity of the FBI agents involved with the recent Mar-a-Lago search,” wrote Cheney on Twitter.

I have been ashamed to hear members of my party attacking the integrity of the FBI agents involved with the recent Mar-a-Lago search. These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) August 11, 2022

“These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk,” she concluded.

While Cheney did not name any specific members of Congress, many on the far-right have openly attacked the FBI and even called to “defund” the law enforcement agency.

“The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote on Twitter.

“These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!” she added, later tweeting: “DEFUND THE FBI!”

The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!! These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!! pic.twitter.com/i4DYygLsvj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 8, 2022

DEFUND THE FBI! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

“This should scare the livin’ daylights out of American citizens,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said on Fox News. “The way our federal government has gone, it’s like what we have thought about the Gestapo and people like that.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) suggested FBI agents planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago, an accusation of criminal behavior that was also pushed by Trump himself.

Rand Paul suggests the FBI may have planted evidence in boxes they seized from Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/3yd6I9tlaa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2022

Trump also compared the raid to the behavior of “third-world” dictatorships, which Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) echoed.

“After taking power they first put their political rivals in jail or forced exile,” Rubio charged and added, “Then when the supporters of your rivals protest you label them dangerous & criminalize opposition.”

After taking power they first put their political rivals in jail or forced exile Then when the supporters of your rivals protest you label them dangerous & criminalize opposition We have seen this playbook in many other nations And now the far left has brought it to America pic.twitter.com/KO3L0SdjtO — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 10, 2022

On Thursday, a man who was also present at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, and fired shots during a stand-off with police. The man was later killed by law enforcement after a highway pursuit.

The suspect also posted threats on Trump’s Truth Social, saying, “Kill the F.B.I. on sight, and be ready to take down other active enemies of the people and those who try to prevent you from doing it.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com