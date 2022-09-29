Louie Gohmert Calls FBI Headquarters ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ After Claiming ‘Whistleblowers’ Told Him of Sexual Misconduct

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) claims several FBI “whistleblowers” have come to him and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) with claims of wrongdoing at the bureau.

The two have claimed for months that FBI employees have been coming specifically to them to apprise them of scandalous behavior. Speaking on the House floor on Thursday, Gohmert claimed he’s been told sexual misconduct at the agency is so widespread, he referred to FBI headquarters as “Sodom and Gomorrah.”

The two cities were destroyed by God in the book of Genesis because of the sinful nature of their inhabitants, many of whom engaged in alleged sexually deviant acts.

“I’ve gotten double digits now myself,” Gohmert said, referring to the number of “whistleblowers” he’s heard from. “It sounds like Sodom and Gomorrah up there. We’ve got complaints this week about the sexual harassment, about sexual improprieties on the top floor, the seventh floor, where the headquarters is, of the FBI and all the favors and all the intimidation that goes along with sexual improprieties.”

Gohmert was speaking in opposition to the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022, which would bolster the ability of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to enforce antitrust statutes. Fundamentally, the legislation seeks to rein in Big Tech companies.

“Look, these are the last people that we need to trust with reining in the Big Tech because we’ve seen the techniques,” he continued, before decrying the DOJ’s “Gestapo tactics.”

Gohmert has taken issue with the DOJ’s handling of cases involving former President Donald Trump. Among them is the department’s alleged mistreatment of Capitol insurrection defendants. The congressman has referred to the insurrectionists as “political prisoners.”

In one instance, Gohmert even gifted a flag that flew over the Capitol to a woman who was sentenced to jail for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

