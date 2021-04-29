MAGA Attorney Lin Wood Crazily Insists Donald Trump Is Still in the Oval Office

Attorney, conspiracist, and Donald Trump superfan Lin Wood posted on Wednesday a series of White House photos with bizarre captions claiming that Trump is still president. To be clear, Wood wasn’t simply restating the right-wing conspiracy theory that Trump is the legitimate president who had the election stolen from him. Rather, Wood claimed that Trump is physically in the White House and serving a second term.

Wood posted the photos on Telegram, and were flagged on Twitter by user @dappergander, who described the posts as “delusion at a whole other level.”

The photos are from a visit Wood made to the White House during the Trump presidency, but the captions give the impression that Wood was actually at the White House as he was posting.

I waited in this room for several minutes, but still no Joey. [Presumably, “Joey” refers to Joe Biden. (Take that, Sherlock Holmes.)] Nope. Joey is not here. Got a bit lonely waiting in this room for Joey so my Executive Assistant stopped by to keep me company. Still no Joey in the house. Not sure if I can find Joey in the house so I thought I would check outside. No Joey in sight. One more room to check.

Could he be in THAT office??? I don’t [sic] he can legally be there but I will check before I leave. I was right. No Joey in the Oval Office. But I did run into our President of the United States. President Trump is hanging out and working in the office in which we re-elected him to serve in a historic landslide victory on November 3, 2020.

Early in his legal career, Wood was a personal injury attorney before he pivoted to representing clients in defamation cases. In a profile on Wood last year, The New York Times spoke with several of his former and current associates. “The Lin Wood I see today bears basically no resemblance to the Lin Wood I knew back then,” said one Emory University law professor. The profile noted that Wood was being sued by his former law partners over unpaid compensation. They say he displayed “bizarre, messianic behavior.”

