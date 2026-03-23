GOP Strategist Brad Todd declared that it is Sen. Chris Van Hollen‘s (D-MD) “job” to support Trump’s position in the Iran War.

On NewsNight Monday evening, CNN’s Kasie Hunt shared a clip from her earlier interview with Hollen in which she asked him if he believed Iranian officials, who claim the U.S. and Iran are not currently negotiating a ceasefire, over President Donald Trump.

Hollen responded affirmatively.

“I believe that based on all the information that’s available and Donald Trump’s track record of lying,” Hollen said. “We know he’s lying when he says that the Iranians are talking with us, and they’re about to give Donald Trump everything he wants. Yes, that’s a lie.”

Todd blasted Hollen for “undermining the president.”

“Chris Van Hollen is a United States senator,” he said. “He’s a senior member of our government, and he is undermining America’s ability to end this war on our terms by undermining the president. It is his job as a United States senator to support the United States position here, just like he did when Obama was in Libya, and he gave him 90 days and basically just took his word for everything.”

He hypothesized that Iranian officials would not want to admit involvement in any negotiations with the U.S. for fear of repercussions.

“But, back to the Iranian government, of course, no one’s admitting they’re talking to the president of the United States, because that would be a good way to be hung by a crane tomorrow if you’re a person in the Iranian government,” he said. “The Iranian government is not just a bad actor. They terrorize and murder their own citizens, much less anybody who might cut a deal with the United States. So, I think we ought to trust the American president about what America’s interests are.”

When asked by CNN’s Ashley Allison if Trump “has been inconsistent” in his rhetoric about the Iran War, Todd avoided answering the question but admitted that he believes the president is offering “too many different objectives” and should speak to the press less frequently.

“I wish he would do less color commentary and less play-by-play,” he said. “Instead of talking six times a day to the press on this, I wish he’d talked once a week.”

Watch above via CNN.

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